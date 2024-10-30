Keke Palmer breaks silence over Darius Jackson abuse allegations, custody battle

Palmer and the former NFL star eventually settled on joint custody

Keke Palmer recently opened up about the intense strain her fame put on her custody battle with ex Darius Jackson, calling it “unhealthy.”

In an interview with People magazine, the Emmy-winning actress shared that “having a baby was a big stressor,” especially in the spotlight, adding that her high-profile career impacted many of her relationships, romantic and otherwise.

“Too many voices get in,” Palmer, 31, explained. “It can make everybody else not trust you.”

Tensions in their relationship became public in July 2023 when the former NFL star, 30, criticised Palmer’s sheer Givenchy dress on social media, writing, “It’s the outfit tho... you a mom.”

However, things came to a head in November 2023 when Palmer accused Jackson of domestic abuse (which he denied) and the two battled over custody in court.

Reflecting on that period, Palmer admitted, “It got so out of control… the only way I knew how to bring order was through the court.”

Despite the rocky path, Palmer says she’s grateful for where they’ve landed.

Following court-ordered mediation, the two agreed on joint custody, and Palmer says she feels “very at ease now knowing things are under control.” Jackson even attended her 31st birthday in August, and they continue to amicably co-parent their son.

Palmer’s memoir, Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative, set to release Nov. 19, reflects on these experiences. Her advice? “Walking away is the only way.”