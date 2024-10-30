Lucas Bravo drops bombshell about his return for 'Emily In Paris' season 5

Lucas Bravo expresses his discontentment on his 'Emily in Paris' character decline

Lucas Bravo is contemplating whether to return for his role in Emily In Paris for the upcoming season as he feels growing apart from his character, Gabriel.

In a candid interview with IndieWire, the actor expressed uncertainty about returning for Season five, especially since his contract ends with Season 4.

"I really want to see Gabriel return to his fun, cheeky, playful self," Bravo, 36, stated. "Playing a melancholic, sad, and lost character for three seasons isn’t enjoyable anymore. It’s a comedy—everyone else is having fun, while I feel like I’m slowly sinking into who knows what."

“I love the show. It started everything for me. I love the show and the people in it. With saying that, I feel like I am not being nice or grateful, but when you love something you want it to be…you want the best version of it,” he explained.

Noting his dissatisfaction with the character's decline, the French actor continued, “I’m not going to lie, I’ve been frustrated with the direction by character is taking. But we’ll see where it goes. The show is not over.”

“The ‘sexy chef’ was very much a part of me in Season 1, but we’ve grown apart with each passing season due to the choices he makes and the direction the show takes him. I’ve never felt so far removed from him,” he added.

Netflix renewed Emily In Paris for Season 5 on September 16. Filming for the new season is expected to begin in 2025, with a potential release date in mid to late 2026.