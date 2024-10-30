Queen Camilla's son reflects on spending Christmas apart from Royals

Tom Parker Bowles has shed light on his absence from Sandringham this year

As the festive season approaches, excitement is building around the Royal Family's cherished Christmas traditions.

This year, all eyes are on Sandringham, where the royals gather for their annual celebration, marked by a picturesque walk to church on Christmas morning. King Charles has upheld many of these beloved customs since ascending the throne, sharing the spotlight with Queen Camilla.

However, not all family members are participating in the traditional festivities. Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, has shed light on his absence from Sandringham this year, despite the usual family gatherings.

His candid remarks hint at the complexities of royal life and family dynamics, making this holiday season all the more intriguing.

In an interview with People magazine, the food writer revealed: "We are married in, we are not the royal family – I've never for one second said that. I find everyone incredibly nice and friendly and we've know them all for a long time. It does seem natural. That's not to say myself and the children spend running around palaces. I have my own job and the children have school. I haven't been to Christmas yet for various reasons."

But despite not travelling to Sandringham, Tom did reveal that he and his children, Camilla's beloved grandchildren, do get to spend some time with her at Christmas as she and her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, Tom's dad, hold a post-Christmas bash.

He explained: "My mother and father are still great friends and we will go down on December 27 and my mother will sometimes come. It is something to work towards. It's a maturity that is a great thing if — despite a marriage sometimes not working –you can keep it together for the sake of the children and the sake of each other then it’s a very good thing."

It comes after Camilla's son made a big confession about his relationship with his mother, expressing the challenges he faces in keeping in touch with her.

He stated, "She's always worked quite hard. It's still the case I ring my mother, she doesn't answer; I look on the television (and realise), Ah! She's in Jersey."

Tom disclosed that he cannot WhatsApp Queen Camilla due to her choice of an "old-fashioned phone."

The Queen opts for a Nokia brick, specifically the Nokia 3310, citing "security reasons" for her preference. This iconic device is known for its remarkable durability, often referred to as "indestructible," and has gained popularity online for its resilience compared to modern smartphones," reported GB News.