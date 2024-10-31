Heidi Klum leaves fans guessing about her Halloween outfit: 'Anxious'

Heidi Klum about her Halloween outfit reveal

Heidi Klum feels jittery about her dress as the spooky day comes closer.

The America’s Got Talent judge made an appearance at the grand opening of a fast food restaurant in New York City on October 29th, where she got candid about being “anxious” for her Halloween outfit.

“I always get anxious because there is no real trial. like, I can't do a real fitting before I am in it,” she admitted in talks with People Magazine.

The model explained: "Because I never know if it works until the Halloween day. And then you know, and then something happens and I'm like, ‘Oh god.’”

The 51-year-old recalled an incident in 2006, when she was pregnant and decided to dress up as an apple in order to keep her baby safe.

However, she couldn’t fit in her car and had to get a convertible last minute to reach the event.

Earlier this month Klum teased her Halloween preparations by sharing a video montage on Instagram.

The video shows her as the “Queen of Halloween" with her choices of stunning costumes for the events over the years.

She captioned the post, “ To all the costumes I’ve loved before … you’ll never guess what this year has in store … see you at #HeidiHalloween 2024.”

Klum also hinted her Halloween costume in a post where she is seen making a silly face and fingers depicting victory sign. She wrote, “There’s a clue here but I just can’t put my finger on it…@prorenfx #HeidiHalloween."

Elsewhere, during interview with the outlet, Klum spoke about her children’s interest in Halloween costumes saying that everyone has their own ideas specially her youngest daughter Luo.