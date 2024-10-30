Holly Willoughby makes exciting promise to fans in latest announcement

Presenter Holly Willoughby has teased a new TV project

Presenter Holly Willoughby is back in the spotlight, teasing fans with an exciting new TV project.



After a month-long break from Instagram, the 43-year-old shared a glimpse of her recent behind-the-scenes experiences, promising viewers a night filled with "glorious giggles."

Alongside the photos, she told her followers: "I'll be here, warming my [peach emoji] on the radiator until you get to see what we filmed. A night of glorious giggles."



It marks Holly's first post on her Instagram grid in over a month. The post has amassed more than 14,000 likes on the platform, with fellow presenters Christine Lampard and Angellica Bell among those who have shown support.

Some fans shared their excitement over the upcoming project in the comments section. One person reacted: "Can't wait."

Someone else wrote: "Can't wait to see what show you have filmed. Miss you on the TV." A third fan commented: "Your presence has been missed immeasurably, Holly. Good luck with your current projects and ventures."

Another follower echoed the sentiment, stating: "Cannot wait to see what you've been up to."

Holly was recently spotted for the first time since her former co-host Phillip Schofield, 62, made his return to TV last month. She enjoyed a family holiday during this time.

Phillip and Holly worked together on This Morning before he stepped down in May of last year and resigned from ITV. His departure was linked to an admission of an "unwise but not illegal" relationship with a younger colleague.

He later expressed regret for previously misleading people about the situation, noting that the "consensual on-off relationship" had "now ended."

Phillip returned to TV with Channel 5's Cast Away, where it's believed he referenced Holly, who has reportedly been called "the witch" by his inner circle.

He made sarcastic remarks that seemed to allude to her comments after his departure. During her farewell speech, Holly had asked viewers, "Firstly, are you OK?" In Cast Away, Phillip appeared to respond by telling his family, "If you're okay, then we're okay and I'm okay."



