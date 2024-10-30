King Charles warned by Prince Harry's 'nasty thread'

Prince Harry's re-release of his memoir Spare has sparked controversy, particularly due to what some are calling a "nasty threat" to the Royal Family.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal historian and commentator, criticized the Duke of Sussex for his decision to release the paperback version without adding new content, despite concerns over the potential inclusion of 400 additional pages filled with scathing remarks about the monarchy.

In an interview with GB News, he expressed relief at the lack of new material, especially given the previous public scrutiny and explosive claims made during Harry's promotional interviews for the book's initial launch.

He noted the striking contrast between Harry's current silence and the vocal criticism aimed at his family, particularly his brother, Prince William.

Richard has weighed in on the re-release of Prince Harry's memoir, pointing out that the paperback version is free of new content, which he views as a positive.

Fitzwilliams noted, "One thing one has to say about the paperback of Spare—at least it didn’t include anything new.

We know that 400 pages, according to Harry, were originally cut out because they were deemed too sensitive, which was obviously a nasty threat."

He also highlighted the absence of promotional interviews for the paperback as a welcome relief, contrasting this silence with Harry’s earlier media blitz surrounding the book's initial launch.

As the Duke navigates his professional landscape apart from Meghan Markle, he remarked on Harry's ability to pursue projects "successfully solo," raising questions about where this path will ultimately lead him.

“Whenever they’re silent or doing their own thing, and recently doing it quite successfully solo, we wonder where all this will lead,” he said, hinting at the ongoing intrigue surrounding the couple’s future endeavors.