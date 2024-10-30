Meghan Markle’s Portugal home: Strategic move to stay connected with royals?

Meghan has returned to the UK just twice after stepping down as senior working royals in 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly secured a new residence in Portugal—a strategic move that could ease travel between the UK and their California base.



This luxurious property in Alentejo, close to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, allows the couple a new vantage point for reconnecting with Europe.

According to Closer, Meghan views this "shrewd move" as a means of staying actively involved and potentially protecting her family's interests, especially in case the Royal Family tries to influence Harry’s reintegration without her.

The property, which could also grant them access to an EU “Golden Visa,” reportedly helps Meghan ensure she isn't sidelined: “She’s deeply concerned that the Royal Family might manipulate Harry into reintegrating without her, so she needs to be proactive…” the source explains.

After stepping down as senior royals in 2020, the Duke and Duchess have sparked significant debate within the Firm, fuelled further by Harry's memoir, Spare, and candid interviews.

This latest move signals their continued strategy to balance family ties and independent lives.