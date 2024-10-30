Shailene Woodley reflects on personal transition while filming ‘Three Women’

Shailene Woodley addresses personal transition while filming 'Three Women

Shailene Woodley has recently reflected on her ‘heavy personal transition’ while filming Three Women.

Months before her split from Aaron Rodgers, the Divergent star revealed she felt connection with her character in the new show.

“I was going through a pretty heavy personal transition [when we filmed], and to come to work and see her face and have that grounding rod artistically and professionally was something that I’ll take with me forever,” said the 32-year-old in a new interview with Natural Diamonds.

Sharing her experiences of Lisa Taddoe’s novel, Shailene told the outlet, “The plot line and story of [my character] Gia are truthful to Lisa’s history but also fictional. She could relay her emotional complexities about those experiences.”

“But when I met her, I was like, ‘Oh, you’re a soulmate,’” remarked the Ferrari actress.

Dishing out details about the show’s plotline, Shailene explained, “One of the things that causes the most suffering in my life is this feeling of existential aloneness, which is different from loneliness.”

The Fallout actress continued, “Three Women has become a pillar [for me] to feel less alone with my experiences and the emotional complexities of having a human heart.”

“I hope it can offer the same thing to other women. There is room for conversations or connections to happen. It’s good to have art in the world that shares this idea,” she told the outlet.

For the unversed, Shailene and Aaron were first romantically linked in July 2020 and got engaged the following February. A year later, they called off their engagement in April 2022.