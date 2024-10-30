Princess Charlotte ‘expected to make’ big sacrifice for dad Prince William

Princess Charlotte may have to make a great sacrifice for her father, Prince William, once he will take on his destined role.

The nine-year-old daughter of William and Kate Middleton has already earned a reputation of being well-versed with royal protocols, may have to give up title, which has been a defining part of her identity, once her father becomes king.

According to certain royal customs that surround the ascension, Charlotte’s future is set to change “dramatically”, per celebrity broadcaster OSSA.

They told Express UK that Chalotte would have to be awarded an honorary title, otherwise when her father succeeds, otherwise she will she will be known as “Charlotte of nothing”.

When William becomes the monarch, his eldest, Prince George, will be known as Prince of Wales and youngest, Prince Louis, will possibly get the dukedom.

Meanwhile, Charlotte cannot be Princess of Wales as she lost that chance since she is George’s sister. Moreover, a “Royal lady can only be a princess if she’s married to a Prince or the daughter of a Prince.”

For now, the young royal’s “doesn’t fit either category”.

However, Charlotte could be the next Princess Anne who was given the title ‘Princess Royal’ but even that has a set condition. Charlotte can get the title if William is King but also if Princess Anne is no longer alive and that is how she will inherit the title.

It remains to be seen how things pan out for Charlotte when the time comes.