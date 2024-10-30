King Charles, Camilla make secret escape to private resort after royal tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla seemingly made a secret escape to treat themselves following their gruelling-tour to Australia and Samoa.

The cancer-stricken monarch and his wife appeared to have spent three days at the exclusive SOUKYA resort, which is situated in Bangalore, India.

The royal couple seemingly made a detour to the South Asian country after their wrapping their 11-day trip to break up the 35-hour journey back to UK, according to a report by DailyMail.

The private resort, run by Dr Issac Mathai, is famed for its yoga and wellness programmes and Ayurvedic treatments, which Camilla enjoyed in secret before taking off for their Australia visit.

Dr Mathai has also been Charles’ holistic health consultant for decades and previously revealed the royals as “the least demanding of my guests” to his establishment.

Per the schedule at the “blissful” spa, Charles and Camilla would have been treated to morning yoga sessions followed by breakfast and rejuvenation treatments before a healthy vegetarian lunch.

According to source, Charles decided to “rest and reset” after his long-haul flight especially since he had paused his cancer treatment specifically for the important state visit.

Moreover, the insider also suggested that the cost of the trip would have been met by the King privately and was undertaken on commercial flights.