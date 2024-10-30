Reese Witherspoon not ready to say ‘I do’ for third time

Reese Witherspoon doesn't want to give 'false expectations' to Oliver Haarmann

Reese Witherspoon is not ready to get married for the third time after two divorces.

A source spilled to DailyMail.com that Reese doesn’t want her new boyfriend Oliver Haarmann to have “false expectations” about tying the knot for the third time.

“The reason she’s told Oliver ‘no’ to marriage is because she doesn’t want him to have false expectations and think this is in their future. Because it definitely isn’t,” stated an insider.

The source told the outlet, “‘At 48 Reese doesn’t plan to have any more children.”

“She’s also independent as hell and certainly doesn’t need a man for his money,” shared an insider.

The Legally Blonde actress reportedly began dating Oliver, who is minority co-owner of the NHL's New York Islanders, earlier this year after going out as friends.

Reese was previously married to Jim Toth from 2011 until 2023 and they share 12-year-old son.

Prior to Jim, The Morning Show star also tied the knot with Ryan Phillippe in 1999 and later parted ways in 2008. They share two children.

At present, a source spoke to PEOPLE, “Reese is doing great and enjoys dating.”

“She's having fun with Oliver. She often flies between Nashville and NYC to see him. He's spending time with her kids too,” mentioned an insider.

The source added, “Reese loves that he's a businessman and not into Hollywood.”