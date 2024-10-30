Olivia Rodrigo gives glimpse of 'GUTS Tour' pre-show routine

Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour is now streaming on netflix

Olivia Rodrigo has shared interesting things about her pre-show ritual that she had for every single stop on her tour.

The 21-year-old music sensation has revealed that she occasionally feels nervous before kicking off her gigs even though she earns praises and worldwide recognition for her singing skills.

In conversation with People Magazine, the Drivers License hitmaker admitted: “Kind of a weird superstitious thing that I have, my in-ear monitor tech, his name is Seamus and he’s a very British man. And before every show he says, ‘It’s gonna be a piece of piss,’ which is British for, it’s gonna be easy peasy.

“And so before every show, I make sure that I say, ‘Seamus, it’s gonna be a piece of piss.’”

The Vampire crooner made sure her monitor engineer would say that phrase to her before every performance.

When he didn’t she's “convinced it’s going to be a bad show.”

She continued: “I’m very superstitious.”

Regardless of her ‘bad show’ fear, the three-time Grammy-winner sold out almost 100 shows, making the tour a remarkable success.

The tour began in February and wrapped in August at Los Angles where she filmed her Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour.

It is important to mention that Rodrigo’s concert film is now streaming on Netflix.