Prince William shatters Prince Harry's dreams despite olive branch

Prince William has not put differences aside from his brother Prince Harry despite candidly mentioning about the Duke in an ITV documentary.

For the unversed, the Prince of Wales recalled a special childhood moment during his appearance at his new television project, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, which features the work of his passion project Homewards.

He said, "I have taken some inspiration and guidance from what my mother did, particularly with homelessness. And that's grown more over the last few years."

The future King added, "She took Harry and I both there - I must have been about 11, I think probably... Maybe 10. I'd never been to anything like that before."

Soon after William's comments, speculations started to circulate that he seemingly offered an olive branch to his estranged brother.

However, royal expert Angela Levin debunked these rumours, claiming that the Prince of Wales is still focusing on his beloved wife Kate Middleton's full recovery rather than on Harry's drama.

In conversation with GB News, she said, “William started talking about what his mother did with him. He is absolutely right. If he is telling the story, to say 'Harry was there' is right because he was there."

She added, "It doesn’t mean, 'I forgive him and I want to be friends again,' I don’t think that is the case at all."

Angela revealed that William is only "protecting his wife hugely" at the moment.

“She is still not completely OK. She is alright but very careful. William was absolutely furious with Harry and the best way to deal with that is not to see him," she stated.