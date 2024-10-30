'Wednesday season 2': Who will be next Wednesday Addams?

The wait is over for Wednesday enthusiasts. Netflix's hit series has been renewed for a second season.



Since its November 2022 premiere, Wednesday has shattered records, becoming one of Netflix's most popular shows.

The series' unique blend of fantasy, horror, mystery, and comedy, coupled with its coming-of-age themes, captivated audiences worldwide.

Wednesday release date and production

Netflix confirmed Wednesday's second season will air in 2025, with production already underway in Ireland.

The show's creators, Miles Millar and Al Gough, have planned storylines for up to four seasons.

Wednesday cast updates

Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday, joined by fellow cast members:

- Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

- Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

- Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley

- Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

- Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

- Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Deputy Ritchie Santiago

New additions include:

- Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Fairburn

- Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort

- Billie Piper as Capri

- Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Frances O'Connor, Joanna Lumley, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo

Wednesday Season 2 plot

While details remain scarce, showrunners promise a darker, more action-packed season. Jenna Ortega teased, "Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie... really, really good one-liners."

The season premiere, titled "Here We Woe Again," is written by Gough and Millar and directed by Tim Burton.

Behind-the-scenes

A September 2024 Geeked Week video offered a sneak peek into season 2, featuring the cast and crew on set.

Jenna Ortega's transformation

Ortega opened up about becoming Wednesday, sharing her process of taking fencing and cello lessons, changing her walking style, and adopting Wednesday's distinctive mannerisms.

"I kind of felt like I was being pranked or something," Ortega recalled about Tim Burton's interest in her for the role.