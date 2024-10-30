Angelina Jolie ready to date again, but on her 'terms'

Angelina Jolie may be re-entering the dating scene, with British hip-hop artist Akala, 40, reportedly catching her eye.

According to insiders, Jolie, 49, recently discreetly met with Akala at her London hotel suite in late October.

"Angie is ready to date again, although it's unknown if she and Akala are really an item," a source revealed exclusively to In Touch.

Jolie's priorities remain clear: her children come first. Any potential partner must respect this and be willing to woo her.

"She doesn't want to jump into anything; she wants to be courted and won over," the source added.

Following her divorce from Brad Pitt, Jolie seeks a thoughtful and considerate partner. "The kids come first. She also wants to be wooed," the source emphasized.

As Jolie navigates this new chapter, her focus on family and emotional connection remains steadfast.



The Maleficent star also amped up her style game during recent appearance as she exuded elegance at the AFI Film Festival premiere of Maria in Los Angeles on October 26.

Her outfit featured a flowing nude silk gown and lightweight black jacket.

The real surprise, however, was her hair – voluminous, beachy curls, a departure from her typical straight or updo styles.

This marked a rare red carpet appearance with curls, previously seen in CR Fashion Book in September.