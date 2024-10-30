Channing Tatum posted about Zoë Kravitz hours before break up news

Channing Tatum's post about Zoë Kravitz before split

Channing Tatum seemed to have had another milestone together planned with Zoë Kravitz, before the couple’s break up after three years of romance.

Just hours before news surfaced about his split from Kravitz, Tatum shared an Instagram Story highlighting their appearance in the upcoming film Alpha Gang.

The Story, a repost of Dave Bautista’s shared Deadline story, gave fans a glimpse of the Zellner brothers' project, where Tatum and Kravitz will co-star alongside Cate Blanchett, who is also producing.

The film is set to feature an impressive cast, including Steven Yeun, Léa Seydoux, Riley Keough, and Bautista himself.

“Alpha Gang follows alien invaders disguised as a ruthless 1950s biker gang sent to conquer Earth—until emotions derail their mission,” Bautista wrote in the caption while making the original post on his Instagram.

“Thrilled to join this project with the Zellner brothers and an out of this world cast. Get ready for something epic! #AlphaGang.”

Earlier on Tuesday, People reported that Kravitz and Tatum have ended their relationship of nearly three years, according to sources.

The pair first ignited dating rumours when Kravitz cast Tatum in her film Blink Twice in early 2021. Their relationship was officially confirmed that September, with news of their engagement following in October 2023.