Michael Bublé opens up on ‘vulnerable’ release of 'Forever Now' on The Voice

Michael Bublé on 'vulnerable' song 'Forever Now'

Michael Bublé got candid on The Voice about the “vulnerable” journey of emotions the Canadian crooner experienced while releasing Forever Now.

While prepping the show’s contestants Aliyah Khaylyn and Sofronio Vasquez for their battle round on Tuesday, Oct. 29, the singer shared the emotional difficulty he faced while releasing the song from his 2018 album Love.

“I have a question. What is an original that was very vulnerable for you to release?” Khaylyn asked Bublé, 49.

“I wrote a song about my kids,” he replied. “Truthfully, I laboured releasing it because my son had gone through a pretty public health battle and it's one of those songs where I didn't think I'd ever sing it live.”

“And then my son was OK and I started to find the strength to do it live,” he continued, talking about his son Noah's liver cancer diagnosis.

“The first times I did it I was a mess, and then the more I did it the more therapeutic it was.”

Bublé then named the song as Forever Now and shared what it meant to him. “No matter what you do I'm forever proud of you and I'll love you forever now," he said.