Tom Brady learned of Gisele Bündchen 6-months pregnancy last week

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy with Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady only got to know “very recently” that his ex, Gisele Bündchen was 6-months pregnant.

Brady learned about his supermodel former wife Bündchen expecting first child with her jiu-jitsu instructor beau, Joaquim Valente, just days ago.

As per a source via Page Six, Brady got the news of Bündchen’s pregnancy just last week.

According to reports by TMZ, the Brazilian beauty is about five or six months along, which means that the birth is going to be due in early 2025.

Another source close to Brady told Page Six, “Tom only found out that Gisele was pregnant very recently.”

Although Gisele Bündchen and her ex-husband share two children, Ben, 14, and Vivian, 11, a source has revealed that it's just a thing with Bündchen’s personality to keep her pregnancies private, even from the former NFL quarterback.

“Tom’s great, a very nice, normal guy,” shared the insider. “Gisele is… very different. She really blows hot and cold,” they added.

The source also shed some light on the former couple’s current relationship.

“I think they talk when they have to,” adding, “Tom does his best for the kids and puts them first and that’s all that matters — he’s trying his best.”

Till now, there hasn’t been an official comment by the former player on the model’s pregnancy.