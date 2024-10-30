Justin and Hailey Bieber’s spa getaway after Jack’s birth

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey sported stylish outfits as they took a break to take care of themselves.

Justin and Hailey Bieber recently celebrated the arrival of their first child, Jack.

However, on Monday, the couple were spotted recharging at Pellequr, a luxury spa in Beverly Hills.

The Yummy singer sported a casual and comfortable outfit, which consisted of a hoodie, black shorts, and plush boots.

Meanwhile, Hailey looked stylish and radiant in beige slacks, black glossy boots, and a brown leather jacket.

She finished off the look with a baseball cap, sunglasses, and her iconic golden hoops.

Bieber, with a newly appointed role as a father, took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their son.

"Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber." captioned the 30-year-old singer.

Just a few days later, the new mom showed off a $2k diamond ring which was engraved with 'mom.'

The proud parents have been enjoying parenthood while also managing to take out time for themselves.

The lovebirds announced their pregnancy in May in a clip shared on social media, the pair were seen renewing their vows in which a baby bump was on display.