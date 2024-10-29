Cynthia Erivo regrets blasting fan’s ‘Wicked’ artwork

Cynthia Erivo felt that the fan-made poster was degrading.

Cynthia Erivo recently addressed the disapproval and criticism she received over a fan-made Wicked poster that concealed her face.

She confessed that it would have been better if she had spoken to a friend rather than publicly scolding the fan for the offensive poster.

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the 37-year-old actress shared that she is extremely protective of her role as Elphaba, when asked about the poster.

"I probably should have called my friends, but it's fine."

"I'm passionate about it and I know the fans are passionate about it and I think for me it was just like a human moment of wanting to protect little Elphaba." she said while on the red carpet of the CFDA Awards.

A couple of weeks ago, the actress shared the fan’s artwork on her Instagram story and described it as the most offensive thing she had witnessed.

Erivo took offence to the poster as she is very passionate and feels strongly about the role she plays.

"The original poster is an illustration. I am a real-life human being, who chose to look right down the barrel of the camera, to the viewer because, without words we communicate with our eyes."

The Harriet actress continued to defend the original poster’s design by calling it a homage and stated, "To edit my face and hide my eyes is to erase me."

"And that is just deeply hurtful."



