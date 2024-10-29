Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce become costume inspiration for Halloween live

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the talkshow hosts' outfit inspiration this year

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce served as Halloween look inspiration for the talk show hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

The Live With Kelly and Mark couple shared a glimpse of their costumes for the upcoming Halloween episode, revealing that they decided to recreate the Anti-Hero hitmaker and NFL star’s US Open look.

Ripa, 54, dressed up as the Eras Tour performer, in a red-and-white checkered dress similar to the outfit Swift wore at the event last month. She completed the look with black, oval-shaped sunglasses and brown sandals, and Swift’s signature red lip.

While her husband Consuelos, 53, dressed up as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, channeling his US Open look with a strikingly similar Gucci bucket hat and cardigan. The Riverdale actor also wore a fake moustache as a nod to Kelce’s current facial hair.

However, Ripa told USA Today in an interview, “Nobody gives less Taylor vibes than me.”

She shared that, “I’ve known Taylor Swift since she was a young teenager and first appeared on our show many, many, many years ago. And she’s been on our show many times, and in every era of her life.”

“She is just as charming and divine and delightful, and all of the things that you think she is for all of these years. I can’t capture the essence of that in a very brief clip of her dancing at the US Open, but I did my best to at least not embarrass her on behalf of both of us.”

This comes after Consuelos and Ripa also dressed as Swift and Kelce for last year’s Halloween episode of Live. Ripa sported a blonde wig with bangs and a sports jacket, while Consuelos copied the athlete’s look to every single detail, including the No. 87 jersey and all.