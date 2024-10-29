'Queer' unveils Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey’s romance, hitting theaters November 27th

Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey star in surreal gay romance 'Queer.'

A24 has unveiled the trailer for Queer, an intriguing new film directed by Luca Guadagnino, known for his work on Challengers and the Oscar-winning Call Me By Your Name.

Starring Daniel Craig and breakout star Drew Starkey from Outer Banks, the film is set for a theatrical release starting November 27.

Based on the semi-autobiographical novel by William Burroughs, Queer transports viewers to 1940s Mexico City, where it follows William Lee (played by Craig), an American expat living in relative isolation among American college students and local bar owners.

Lee becomes captivated by Eugene Allerton (Starkey), a discharged American Navy serviceman and drug user who initially appears indifferent to Lee’s advances but eventually becomes involved with him.

Queer has made quite the splash on the festival circuit, premiering at the prestigious Venice International Film Festival where it competed for the coveted Golden Lion.

Director Luca Guadagnino has described the movie as a deeply personal exploration of the quest for recognition through the lens of the iconic William Burroughs.

In a glowing review from Venice, Variety film critic Owen Glieberman praised the film as 'bold and trippy,' highlighting Daniel Craig’s impressive transformation for the role.