Bethany Joy Lenz addresses cult past and apologises to parents

Bethany Joy Lenz feared that her family won't accept her back into the family.

Bethany Joy Lenz, in an emotional message, apologised to her parents for her past.

The One Tree Hill actress, opened up about her decade long experience in a strict Christian cult as she promoted her memoir, Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult Tv Show, which was released on October 22nd.

On October 29th, in an exclusive clip from People, she finally admitted on the I’ve Never Said This Before podcast that she still faces difficulties getting vulnerable with her parents.

"I don't know if I’ve ever just flat-out said to my parents, 'I’m sorry. For what I put you through in those ten years.' I think we’ve danced around versions of that but I don't think I've ever just flat-out said that," she says, reflecting on the time she spent in the cult.

When prompted to disclose something the actress hasn’t publicly shared before, the 43-year-old actress candidly shared that she is scared of emotions and confirmed that she is working on it to improve herself.

Bethany got a little emotional as she directly addressed her parents in the interview, "Mom, Dad, I’m really sorry for what I put you through for those ten years."

"Thank you for sticking by me and for your patience and grace." she continued.

She previously revealed to People that adapting and adjusting to life after leaving a cult was tough and challenging, especially when it came to her relationship with her family.

The Songs in my Pocket singer further shared that she needed time to heal and understand how to build relationships with her parents as well as maintain them, having previously pushed them away and refused to accept them as her family.

Luckily her parents welcomed her back and comforted her when she expressed her concerns about being abandoned.

"Don't be ridiculous. We love you." they had said to their daughter.



