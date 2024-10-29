King Charles’ right-hand man Lt. Col. Johnny Thompson announces engagement

The rise of King Charles’ 'super equerry' Lt. Col. Johnny Thompson.

King Charles' trusted right-hand man, Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson, has announced his engagement to PR executive Olivia Lewis, bringing a touch of royal romance to the headlines.

The couple shared their happy news with the world via an elegant announcement in The Times: "The engagement is announced between Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alan Thompson of Morpeth, Northumberland, and Olivia Rose, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Simon Lewis OBE of Primrose Hill, London."

While they’ve mostly kept their relationship under wraps, Johnny and Olivia were previously spotted together in June at Trooping the Colour.

Olivia, whose professional background includes working with King Charles and Queen Camilla, is no stranger to the royal sphere.

She’s the daughter of Simon Lewis, former communications head for Queen Elizabeth II, who notably managed media relations during the delicate period following Princess Diana's passing.

The couple’s journey from discreetly dating to making it official highlights yet another close royal connection.

Johnny dubbed the 'hot equerry' by the public in 2018, has once again found himself in the spotlight.

Originally earning the playful nickname while serving as bodyguard to the late Queen Elizabeth, Thompson became an instant viral sensation in September 2022 when he appeared by King Charles’ side looking exceptionally dapper.

Social media quickly buzzed with admiration. "Is there a Major Johnny account created?" one user joked, while another delighted in the sight, tweeting, "Nobody does tradition, pomp, and ceremony like we do.

How very regal the King, Queen Consort, and The Prince of Wales looked this morning. And… oh look... there’s Major Johnny!"