Dwayne Johnson, Jumanji team set to mark return to big screens

Sony Pictures has made a huge announcement that the highly-awaited movie Jumanji 3 is set to mark its comeback in 2025.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the action-comedy film is all set to smash the big screens in 2026.

The cast will include, Dwyane Johnson famously known as The Rock, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black.

Reportedly, the movie will be helmed by Jake Kasdan, who previously directed other parts of the adventure-comedy film including 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level.

Moreover, Matt Tolmach, Johnson, Kasdan, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, who all produced the 2019 sequel, joined the team once again.

Previously, speaking about the movie’s comeback Kevin who played the character of Franklin 'Mouse' Finbar confirmed to Variety magazine that he and Dwayne have been in conversation regarding Jumanji: The Next Level's sequel.

The 45-year-old actor remarked, "[Dwayne and I] are talking about, of course, another Jumanji. That's been a conversation."

"And just figuring out what would or could be in the final chapter. He and I, we feel like we need something big to put our duo to like [a fitting] end," Kevin added.

Notably, Jumanji 3 will hit the box office on December 11, 2026.