Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie reunite at fashion event after years-long feud

Paris Hilton and her childhood best friend, Nicole Richie recently stole the show during their jaw-dropping appearances at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards.

On October 29, the Daily Mail magazine reported that the old besties attended the star-studded event on Monday night at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Notably, Hilton was photographed wearing a mini dress with rose patterns on it. She paired her outfit with red pointed heels.

On the other side, Richie donned a back-less leather gown, which she paired with matching heels.

For the event, the 43-year-old designer completed her look by tying her hair into a neat bun and carrying minimal jewellery.

Reportedly, this is the first time the pair marking their attendance at the glam affair together.

The House of Wax star has never attended the award show while Richie has gone twice.

Notably, Hilton and Richie presented the American Accessory Designer of the Year award to renowned designer, Raul Lopez in the ceremony.

This high-profile joint appearance of the two came following their recent remarks on their long-lost friendship.

Earlier this month, during an interview with W magazine, Richie addressed their year-long falling out as 'a little blip' in their 40-plus-year friendship.

Meanwhile, the Stars Are Blind hitmaker echoed her sentiment, saying, "The world was definitely making a way bigger deal of it than it actually was."

It is significant to mention that Hilton and Richie starred together on the bestselling reality TV series The Simple Life from 2003 to 2007.