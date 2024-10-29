Liam Payne's new single set to mend broken hearts

Liam Payne's single 'Do No Wrong' releasing on Friday, November 1st.

Liam Payne’s upcoming venture worked as a balm on injury since the singer's tragic demise.

Sam Pounds, who collaborated with the late One Direction member, is all set to pay a tribute to late singer Payne as he has announced the much-awaited single, Do No Wrong, will be released on Friday, November 1st.

The founder of harmonix factory posted a clip on Instagram with the deceased artist jamming on the record with caption, “Yea I see the reports but I knew your heart,” he further wrote that Payne originally wanted Chris Brown on this too.

Pounds concluded the post stating, “A musical moment & tribute to @liampayne.”

The Grammy-Winner producer then shared an emotional post on X (previously Twitter), “I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed.”

He added, “I pray angels will comfort you all every day while listening. I pray that this song will be a blessing to Ruth, Bear, and the entire family.”

Following the demise of the teardrops singer, Pound uploaded a carousel of tributary images remembering Payne as a brilliant artist, loving father, and friend.

Payne, 31, died on October 16th in Argentina after falling from third floor balcony.

His autopsy report unfolded his cause of death that included multiple injuries with internal and external bleeding.