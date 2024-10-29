Blake Lively marks return to fashion awards after 'It Ends with Us' drama

Blake Lively marks return to CFDA Fashion Awards after 'It Ends with Us' drama

Blake Lively has recently marked a stunning appearance at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards.

According to Daily Mail magazine, the 37-year-old actress attended the star-studded event after a decade on October 28, 2024.

The fashion gala took place at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

For the awards show, Blake donned a long white thigh-high dress, which she paired with matching blazer.

To elevate her look, the Gossip Girl star carried stunning silver jewellery and white heels.

For the event, the mother-of-three was accompanied by Michael Kors, Kylie Jenner, Katie Holmes, Carter Gregory, Carolina Herrera, Lance LePere and Ciara.

As per the reports, Blake presented the Positive Change Award to her close friend and designer Michael.

Blake’s red carpet appearance came after controversy surrounding her poor performance in It Ends With Us film adaptation and recent bullying accusations.

The Town actress was also targeted by fans on social media for behaving rudely with her co-star, Justin Baldoni, during the promotions of the film.

It is worth noting that the romance-drama film was released in August 2024.

The movie stars Blake, Justin, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, Isabela Ferrer and Alex Neustaedter.

Reportedly, her film earned over $200 million at the worldwide box office.