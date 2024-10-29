Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face 'uncertain' future amid serious charges?

Sean Diddy Combs faces major blow amid wave of lawsuits

Sean Diddy Combs is not coming out of jail anytime soon as he was recently slapped with another accusation of forcing himself on two minors.

The notorious rapper was arrested by federal agents at a New York City hotel on Monday, September 16, after being charged with sex trafficking and racketeering.

On Monday, October 28, new shocking details emerged over his arrest after Combs was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old in a New York hotel room in 2005.

Another lawsuit alleges that the hip-hop mogul was involved in the assault of a 17-year-old, who was planning to make a debut on the reality TV series Making the Band in 2008.

Sean’s lawyers, who denied his involvement in any such case since the beginning, have stood their ground as they firmly accused lawyer Anthony Buzbee of using the suits to garner attention and publicity.

They issued a public statement supporting their client, currently embroiled in multiple lawsuits.

The statement emailed to the Associated read, “Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process.

“In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

The 54-year-old infamous rapper is currently in New York City jail after he pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges.