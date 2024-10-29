Joe Jonas feels humiliated by Sophie Turner’s loving gesture for new boyfriend

Joe Jonas unhappy with Sophie Turner over birthday post for new boyfriend: Source

Joe Jonas feels humiliated by ex-wife Sophie Turner’s birthday post for her new boyfriend Peregrine Pearson.

A source close to Joe spilled to DailyMail.com, “Joe feels like Sophie’s over-the-top birthday love post for Peregrine ‘her angel’ is a slap in the face considering she’s been with him since the moment the singer filed for divorce.”

“Everyone can see it for what it is now. He will always be a present and involved father, but it’s only been a month since they finalised,” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, “It’s strange that she went and twisted the knife by sharing how much she loves her new man so publicly like this.”

Sophie previously went Instagram official with her new boyfriend on October 27, as she posted a photo of the couple kissing each other under a tent.

Another source claimed Joe knew Sophie would like to make him “feel bad in the future”.

“Joe anticipates more pettiness from Sophie as he almost expects her to do something or say something to try to make him feel bad,” explained an insider.

The source added, “Joe is trying to play it off as it comes and not get into it as it will ultimately turn against him if he reacts. He wants to continue to be the bigger man.”

Meanwhile, Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September 2023 after four years of marriage. However, their divorce was settled this year’s September.