Prince William sets major condition to attend Christmas at Sandringham

Prince William puts King Charles in a difficult dilemma

Prince William has no plans to set foot at the Christmas celebrations in Sandringham if King Charles invites his other son… and it’s not Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales, who has shown signs of crack in his tough stance against estranged brother in the US, but he appears to be put off by one of his ‘suspicious’ step-siblings.

According to sources, Prince William and Kate Middleton are “unlikely” to attend the Boxing Day lunch if Camilla’s son, Tom Parker-Bowles, is invited again this year.

“The Waleses have often not attended Christmas Day lunch at the ‘big house’ at Sandringham, preferring the informality of a relaxed lunch at Anmer Hall,” royal correspondent Tom Sykes wrote in Daily Beast. “They are unlikely to attend this year, especially if Queen Camilla again invites her son Tom Parker Bowles.”

He went on to quote sources, who stated previously, “William doesn’t much like Camilla, despite having made peace with his father’s choices, and is made nervous by Tom’s somewhat louche lifestyle.”

Elsewhere in the report, sources also revealed that the Waleses are planning a “rival” Christmas party which is a major break for the tradition passed down in the royal generations.

However, the Christmas Walk is set to continue as usual as King Charles is believed to make a “fleeting” appearance.

It remains to be seen if King Charles will honour his heir to the throne, Prince William’s condition or give preference to his wife, Queen Camilla.