Jennifer Garner drops major hint about engagement with John Miller

Jennifer Garner has seemingly dropped a major hint regarding her engagement with her longtime beau, John Miller.

On October 28, the Daily Mail magazine reported that the Alias star was spotted driving her car with a mysterious ring on her hand in Los Angeles.

Garner sparked curiosity among fans after being photographed driving her car while wearing a huge gold ring.

Notably, for the outing, the 52-year-old actress opted for a casual look, which she paired with gold earrings. She elevated her outfit by choosing subtle makeup.

This sighting of Garner came shortly after her marriage speculations with her current love interest circulated in the media.

Earlier this month, In Touch Weekly reported that the couple has been planning to start a new chapter of life.

Moreover, an insider disclosed that the pair have even begun shopping for their wedding.

"She will never be a diva, but she deserves to be the centre of attention after putting Ben [Affleck] first for so long and this shopping trip in Paris was the perfect reward," the source shared.

The tipster remarked, "Jennifer is finally putting the focus back on herself and everyone is happy to see it."

For the unversed, Garner and Miller have been romantically connected since 2018.

It is important to note that before dating the businessman, the Daredevil actress was married to the renowned Hollywood actor, Ben Affleck.

After spending thirteen years together, the couple parted ways in 2018.

Notably, Garner and Affleck co-parent their three grown-up children, Violet, 18, Seraphina [Fin], 15, and Samuel, 12.