Tom Brady’s cryptic message to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen after pregnancy reveal

Tom Brady's subtle message to ex-Gisele Bündchen after pregnancy

Tom Brady seemed to tease his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen with a subtle message after she announced expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

The retired NFL star shared a sunset snap with The Chicks’ 2022 track Landslide running in the background on his Instagram story on Monday.

Tom Brady/Instagram

“Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love?” read the lyrics on the post. “Can the child within my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changing ocean tides? Can I handle the seasons of my life?”

The 47-year-old former player decorated the story with three red heart emojis above where the song lyrics were playing.

The former quarterback’s subtle nod came shortly after several sources shared about Bündchen’s pregnancy.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” a source told People.

TMZ reported that the Brazilian supermodel is about five or six months pregnant, with her baby due in early 2025.

Bündchen, 44, and her partner, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, 35, are said to be waiting to find out the baby’s sex. Though she hasn’t commented on the pregnancy, Bündchen was recently spotted leaving a Miami Pilates studio, appearing to subtly cover her bump with a large purse.