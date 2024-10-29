Dy Drinker: Johnny Depp’s Hollywood comeback with Penélope Cruz

Johnny Depp coming to big screen with 'Day Drinker'

Johnny Depp seems to be saddling up for a super comeback, alongside Hollywood actress Penélope Cruz.

Director Marc Webb’s upcoming thriller, Day Drinker will be Johnny Depp’s first major studio film since his widely publicised defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

As per People, Day Drinker, which is produced by Lionsgate, tells the story of a cruise ship bartender and a mysterious day drinker who becomes entangled in the criminal underworld and forms an unexpected connection.

The project marks Depp’s return to any major studio, his last being Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018.

Depp, now 61, was largely sided by the jury in his televised 2022 defamation trial, though Heard, 38, won one of her counterclaims, ultimately settling the case with Depp by paying him $1 million in December 2022.

As far as Penélope Cruz, Depp’s frequent co-star is concerned, she has worked with him on Blow (2001), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Murder on the Orient Express (2017).

Cruz, 50, also voiced her support for Depp in 2020 by submitting a statement on his behalf in court, saying she had never witnessed any violent behaviour from him.

“Many years have passed and I have not only made 3 movies with him, but I also count on him as a great friend,” wrote Cruz in the docs. “I’ve always been impressed by his kindness, his brilliant mind, his talent, and his peculiar sense of humour.”