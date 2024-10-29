Robert Downey Jr. will ‘sue’ anyone who will ‘recreate’ him using AI

Robert Downey Jr., Artificial Intelligence and his statement

Robert Downey Jr. voiced his decision about being “recreated” using AI in the “future”.

During a recent appearance on a recent episode of the On With Kara Swisher podcast, the Hollywood star sent a blunt warning to the industry in wake of artificial intelligence, saying that he will “sue all future executives” who agree to create a digital replica of Downey digital replica.

“There’s two tracks. How do I feel about everything that’s going on? I feel about it minimally because I have an actual emotional life that’s occurring that doesn’t have a lot of room for that,” Downey got candid about his feelings on being digitally recreated in the future using AI.

“To go back to the MCU, I am not worried about them hijacking my character’s soul because there’s like three or four guys and gals who make all the decisions there anyway and they would never do that to me, with or without me,” he added.

When host Kara Swisher noted that “future executives certainly will” want to digitally replicate Downey, the actor had an answer ready: “Well, you’re right. I would like to here state that I intend to sue all future executives just on spec.”

“You’ll be dead,” Swisher added, to which Downey replied, “But my law firm will still be very active.”