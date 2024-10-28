Travis Kelce gets surprised with Taylor Swift inspired celebration by fans

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance is going stronger than ever!

Taylor Swift is everywhere Travis Kelce looks as he celebrates his first touchdown of this NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s team remains undefeated as they celebrated their win against Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 27th.

The 35-year-old athlete was surprised by fans dressed up as his lady love Anti-Hero hitmaker, as seen in videos on social media.

Many of the fans were seen wearing blonde wigs seemingly playing at being the mega popstar.

The Chiefs official Instagram also also shared a carousel of photos from the winning match. A photo featured Kelce smiling as he put his hand out to the Swiftie fans with wigs and heart-shaped sunglasses.

One of the sports fans also held a poster that read, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs. Tight End 87,” referencing Swift’s song Karma and her recent lyric change for Kelce, and his jersey number.

The 14-time-Grammy winner often changes her Karma lyrics from “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me," when her boyfriend is present in the audience of her Eras Tour.

In a show on October 20th, despite his no-show, the pop superstar celebrated her beau’s win against the 49ers in San Francisco by changing the lyrics once again.

This comes after Swift made a touchdown symbol on stage at her New Orleans show ahead of the match. Swifties are convinced that she manifested the Chiefs win on Sunday.