Brooke Shields gives one ‘funny’ advice to daughter before runway debut

Brooke Shields on giving hilarious advice to daughter ahead of her runway debut

Brooke Shields has recently discussed about her daughter, Grier Henchy’s runway debut during the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show at New York Fashion Week.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Brooke said, “I was blown away by my daughter. I really was.”

“Because I can’t coach that… How would I even walk like that?” remarked the Suddenly Susan star.

Brooke also opened up about giving one funny advice to her daughter regarding fashion.

“[Grier] goes, ‘What should I do?’ And I go, ‘Look hungry and angry,’” recalled the actress.

Brooke further said, “Grier is like, ‘You’re no help.’ I’m like, ‘I never walked the runway. I don’t know how to do this.’”

“But she took it very seriously,” she continued.

Brooke told the outlet, “Grier took the schooling from whoever was going to give it to her, and she didn't think she knew better, which I was very proud [of].”

Earlier in a 2023 interview on Live with Kelly and Mark, Brooke shared that she wasn’t happy with her daughter’s career choice.

“I fought it for so long. It’s such a different industry now than it was,” remarked the model and actress.

Brooke explained, “Grier is interested in runway, and that’s brutal. I never did runway. I don’t think I would have been able to handle it.”

“I finally had to give in and say if you’re gonna do this then I’m not gonna be your manager,” she remarked.

Brooke added, “You're going to be with an agency. You’re going to have a great work ethic. It’s not going to be comfortable and you're gonna listen to me.”