Mila Kunis takes a dig on Ashton Kutcher for cheating Demi Moore?

Ashton Kutcher split up with Demi Moore in 2013

Mila Kunis, who was very well aware of husband Ashton Kutcher’s past, has indirectly criticized him for cheating on ex-wife, Demi Moore.

Ashton was married to Demi for six good years. The duo split in 2013 after the former was accused of infidelity. In 2015, he married Mila with whom, he has two kids now.

The Friends with Benefits actress has taken a dig at him for cheating on ex-partner.

While talking to Esquire in 2023, Kutcher shared about his behaviour at the peak of stardom that according to him, was not best at all.

The No Strings Attached actor stated: “I was an a******”, while admitting that his own wife agrees to this statement.

The 46-year-old actor went on to reveal that, the Ted actress once told him: “You were an a******.” When he asked: “Was I...?”, Mila replied him, saying: “Yeah, you were an a****** for a good two years”, indirectly giving Ashton a reality check.

However, That 70s Show actor worked on himself and ended up marrying the love of his life in 2015.

Both Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are living a happily married life now. The couple have two children; a daughter named Wyatt Isabelle and a son, Dimitri Portwood.