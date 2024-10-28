Dax Shepard reacts to Kristen Bell’s intimate scene with Adam Brody

Dax Shepard revealed that wife Kristen Bell has more chemistry with her co-star than him.

Dax Shepard has been shocked by his wife Kristen Bell's intimate scene with Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This.

The 49-year-old made fun of her actor wife's much-talked scene, saying he 'didn't even know she could kiss like that' while talking about her eye-popping onscreen chemistry with Brody in the Netflix romantic comedy.

He also recalled recording his first podcast episode with his sweetheart during his appearance at the New Yorker Festival on Saturday,

When asked about the 'incredible chemistry' between them, he joked that it was "not as good as her and Brody."

He went on revealing that he watched that scene with his childhood best-friend Aaron who teased and questioned him about it.

Shepard responded as saying: "No, I didn't even know she could kiss like that."

The Good Place star herself admitted that chemistry between her and her co-star was undeniably incredible.

"Even I can acknowledge watching it, like, ‘Whoa, that’s hot," Belle shared with E! News.

Nobody Wants This is a popular romantic-comedy show which features Joanne, Kristen, who hosts a podcast about relationships and a newly single rabbi, Adam, who is navigating his single life.