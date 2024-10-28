'Lovebirds' Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco bring 'wonderland' to life this Halloween

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco step up their couple game with romantic move

Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco have gone down a rabbit hole to find their perfect matching costumes for Halloween this year.

On October 26th, the Only Murders in the Building actress took to her Instagram to offer an inside glimpse into her iconic pairing with her longtime boyfriend.

The lovebirds impersonated Alice and the Madhatter from Alice in the Wonderland from Tim Burton’s 2010 live-action film adaptation of the same name.

Gomez sported a light blue off-shoulder tulle dress with white socks, and monochrome shoes, perfectly pairing it with a blonde wig.

She completed her look with a traditional smoky eye makeup and paired it with a soft pink lip.

Meanwhile, Blanco looked dashing in a Mad Hatter-inspired outfit.

The American record producer went all out as he rocked an orange curly wig with a top hat, with his face completely painted white.

The cherry on top was his mismatched outfit, a tan tuxedo jacket, with polka dot patterned shirt, striped pants, and a bold purple scarf that flawlessly captured the essence of the character.

He jokingly commented under the singer’s Instagram post, "My prosthetics are giving handsome Squidward meets longlegs."

The Lose you to Love me singer and the songwriter began their secret relationship in July 2023 but announced their relationship to their fans and public the following year in December.

"He is my absolute everything in my heart." The Rare beauty founder stated.

"Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me?"