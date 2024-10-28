Inside Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's 'intimate' date night

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted in 'casual' setting

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are stepping up the game as they spent quality time in casual looks on their London dinner date.

The White Tiger star and Nick were spotted posing in casual looks in the photos taken by the restaurant in London.

In the carousel featuring the celebrity couple, Nick was seen sporting a hoodie with cargo pants. Meanwhile, Priyanka looked stunning in an oversized light blue shirt and gray pants.

The caption of the post read, “We were absolutely thrilled to host Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at our venue. It was an honor to have such incredible guests share their evening with us. Thank you for choosing us—we hope to see you again soon!”

Fans rushed to the comments section to express their excitement over the couple’s heartwarming photos.

One fan commented, “This is amazing!”

Another chimed in, adding, “she is icon”

Previously, the actress shared an inside glimpse into their Karwa Chauth celebration alongside PC’s mother Madhu Chopra.

In the photo, Jonas offered his beloved wife a glass of water as she broke her fast on the auspicious occasion.