Johnny Depp gets warm welcome in Milan after Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp utilised his directorial skills for latest movie 'Modi'

The Pirates of the Caribbean heartthrob, Johnny Depp, was swarmed by Italian fans as he arrived in Milan for a TV interview.

The Hollywood star greeted his fans, crowded for autographs and pictures on Sunday, October 27th, before climbing in the car waiting for him at the airport.

Depp, 61, sported a casual attire in the outing, wearing a black t-shirt underneath a denim jacket and jeans, with a camo print shirt tied around his waist, as seen in fan-posted photographs.

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor put on shades, a hat and multiple rings to accessorise his look.

The recent outing comes after the star made a good-willed admission that he harbours “no ill will” towards anyone after his tumultuous divorce with Amber Heard.

The former couple got involved in a civil defamation trial after he filed a lawsuit against ex-wife in 2022.

After the live-aired trial, the actor has returned to work and directed his biographical film Modi, based on the life of the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

The Alice in Wonderland star claimed in a recent interview that he wants to move forward from the past and leave all resentment behind.

“Honestly, I can sit here this very second and think about all the hit pieces, and how everybody was against me, and yeah yeah yeah he is off the map … endless stuff,” Depp said in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday.

“I can remember it all. Went through it all. Some of it was not the most beautiful time, some of it was hilarious. Some of it was mad,” he continued.

However, indicating that he has moved beyond that, he said, “The thing is, it simply just was, and it simply just is. So, for me, it happened. I learned, man.”

The movie directed by Depp was released last month in Italy.