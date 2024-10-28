Prince Harry 'feels sorry' to become tool against William, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry might be regretting his unwise attempt to harm Prince William and Kate Middleton's reputation with his decision to show them as his and Meghan's opponents in his memoir Spare.

"Prince Harry 'feels sorry' to become tool against William, Kate Middleton as the Prince and Princess of Wales still have soft corner in their hearts for the Duke and keep on showing their love and care for the Prince," a source has claimed.

The insider went on revealing the true feelings of the Waleses about the Duke of Sussex, saying: "Princess Kate still wants Harry to be with her and William even after his claims in books. She's also playing a key role to melt the ice between the two feuding brother."

It emerges after the future King extended an olive branch to Harry, namechecking his brother in what is widely believed to be the first public mention since their estrangement.

The heir to the throne speaks of a touching memory with his younger sibling from their childhood in a new two-part documentary "Prince William: We Can End Homelessness," which focuses on his ambitious initiative Homewards.

William said: "My mother took me to The Passage. She took Harry and I both there."

Princess Kate and her husband William's official social media accounts also share Prince Harry's photo to celebrate the Duke's 4oth birthday, given fans reason to celebrate and expect reconciliation between the two royal brothers.