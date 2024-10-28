Jennifer Hudson reveals 'strange connection' to her latest album

Jennifer Hudson reveals 'strange' connection to latest album

Jennifer Hudson is making a ‘wild’ confession about her upcoming Christmas LP as she admits to feeling “the most connected to out of all my albums.”

The American Idol alum, who recently dropped the Yuletide Collection The Gift of Love, revealed that she and her family have an emotional connection to the songs.

During an exclusive interview with Grammy.com, the 43-year-old explained, "My grandmother used to love The Christmas Song and I remember her saying, ‘The man with the satin voice,’ about Nat King Cole, so that inspired me to do that song. And Drummer Boy, the way we approached it I’m showing you my roots of where I came from musically.”

In addition, the Dreamgirls’ star also confirmed that she has arranged for a special episode sincerely dedicated to the album for her very own talk show.

Sharing an inside glimpse into the album, she went on to add, "So in this album, whether it’s musically or lyrically, my story shows up. Even with 'O Holy Night,' I would make a different arrangement every year and pass it out to my family, so that had to be on there.

“But this year, I get to give my family a whole album instead of just one song."

Hudson released her album on October 18, featuring her fans’ beloved seasonal classics, including O Holy Night and Winter Wonderland.