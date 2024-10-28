J Hope loses number one spot to another BTS bandmate

J Hope's 'On The Street' lost top spot to Jin's 'Super Tuna' extended version

J-Hope faced tough competition for chart supremacy this week as a fellow BTS member claimed the top spot.

On Sunday, October 27, Forbes reported that J-Hope’s solo single returned to the Billboard charts, but he couldn’t reclaim the coveted first position.

His solo version of On the Street nearly topped the World Digital Song Sales chart, landing at a strong second place, but he was ultimately blocked by a familiar rival, fellow BTS star Jin.

Jin’s recently released single Super Tuna claimed the top spot followed by J Hope's track breaking back onto the chart right next to each other.

Despite the impressive comeback, J-Hope will have to wait for another opportunity to earn the chart top, as his track almost became his seventh career solo leader in the World Digital Song Sales ranking. For now, it remains one of his 20 top 10 hits.

Additionally, now that J-Hope has recently completed his mandatory military service, he has plenty of time to focus on his solo projects, soon dropping back-to-back to hits like Jin.

Jin has been working tirelessly to release his previously promised projects for the BTS ARMY since his discharge on June 12, before J-Hope’s.