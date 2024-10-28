Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate delightful moment after King's nod

Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate delightful moment: 'They are happy'

Prince William and Princess Kate are seemingly over the moon with their life-changing decision.

The future King and Queen of England have been overjoyed with their move to settle at Adelaide Cottage with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to provide them a normal lifestyle.

The royal couple's house is located at Windsor Home Park, which is away from the public eye.

As reported by OK! magazine, royal expert Katie Nicholl said, "They are very, very happy there. Being able to live in the middle of Windsor Home Park, where they're not overlooked and can come and go in complete privacy, makes the downsize from Kensington Palace worth it on every level."

Another royal commentator, Duncan Larcombe shared that William and Catherine's decision "surprised a lot of people when they moved there," leaving massive royal residences.

He shared that William and Kate always take a sigh of relief that their kids are close to them and in front of their eyes.

"Kate's been able to go out for walks and enjoy the fresh air, rather than be cooped up in some draughty old palace in London. She's happy there, with her family around her," Duncan shared.

Moreover, Katie said that Adelaide Cottage is "perfect" for raising their young family. They are introducing them with royal status but raising them in an "ordinary and as normal way possible."

It is important to mention that William and Kate celebrated their decision after reports claimed that King Charles dubbed the royal couple as "wonderful" future monarchs.