Prince William, Kate ‘determined’ to keep Diana’s key tradition alive

Prince William and Kate Middleton may be set for making big changes in many royal customs, but are determined to keep a certain tradition alive for their children.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly particular about their parenting style and keeping their children “grounded” particularly in a royal setup.

A royal expert pointed out that William and Kate have decided to keep a major tradition set by late Princess Diana for Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9 and Prince Louis, 6, even if it is tough for the children.

“They can never be normal and nothing will ever really be normal about their lives,” noted royal expert Duncan Larcombe. “How can a child have a normal upbringing when he’s told at the age of six that he’s going to be King?”

Larcombe told OK! magazine that the future king and queen are taking on the “Middleton model” for bringing up the children.

“The things they can control, they do, especially in terms of what their children are exposed to and which events they take them along to,” the expert noted, adding that the kids “don’t live lavishly, but they do live very comfortably.”

While Kate has taken on the parenting style of her parents, William is following in his late mother’s footsteps.

Prince William is keen that George, Charlotte and Louis understand not everyone as the same fortune as them and people in society “need a little bit of a helping hand”. He previously shared his plans on taking his children to visit homeless shelters like he and Prince Harry did as young boys.

“My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I’m really glad she did,” he said earlier this year. “I think when I can balance it with their schooling, they will definitely be exposed to it.”