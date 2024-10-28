Olivia Rodrigo teases fans about silver screen return

Olivia Rodrigo reveals her thoughts on potential return to acting

Olivia Rodrigo, who seemed to be flourishing in her music career, has not forgotten her love for acting.

The Drivers License songstress, who has just concluded her world tour, has announced the release date of her concert film, Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour, which is set to entertain the fans on video streaming network Netflix.

During the film premiere on Friday, the Deja vu crooner spilled to E! News about her acting plans, saying: “I would love that. I love telling stories and I love telling stories in songs, but I’m not opposed to telling stories in film too I’d really be into that.”

She further teased the fans stating, “Who knows? We’ll see where the wind takes me.”

In her recent conversation with a media outlet, she said: "I love movies, I love telling stories, whether that be in a song or movie, that's really something that really excites me.”

The Grammy Winner further shared her fascination for a certain movie genre, “I really want to do a coming-of-age thing maybe before I'm actually of age. Maybe I am of age already."

It is to mention here that Rodrigo’s debut and sophomore albums Sour (2021) and Guts (2023) have topped the music charts and earned praises worldwide.