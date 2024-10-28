Miranda Lambert continues to cash in on painful split from Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert continues to make bucks off her breakup with Blake Shelton: Source

Miranda Lambert is still cashing in on her painful divorce from her former husband Blake Shelton.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly, Miranda lately released the record Postcards From Texas, featuring songs that her friends say reflect into her bittersweet split from Blake nine years later.

In her recent interview with the same outlet, Miranda didn’t reveal who the songs were about but she agreed they “are autobiographical”.

“I signed up to tell the truth… And I just feel like it’s important to — good, bad and ugly — tell your story,” remarked the singer.

For the unversed, Miranda has tied the knot with ex-cop Brendan McLoughlin and Blake is now married to pop star Gwen Stefani.

However, after her split in 2015, Miranda could not get over her ex-husband and seemed to throw shade on him after almost a decade.

A source close to Miranda told the outlet that she had been “reassessing her shattered romance with Blake over the years”.

“Miranda is older and wiser now and she no longer lays all the blame at Blake’s feet,” shared an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added, “Now it still gives her fodder for writing hit songs!”