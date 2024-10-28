Taylor Swift gushes over Sabrina Carpenter at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift fangirls over Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso'

Taylor Swift, who is wrapping up the last leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, invited Sabrina Carpenter as the surprise guest at her New Orleans show.

The Espresso songstress has been a significant part of the Eras Tour as she was the opening act for the 14-time-Grammy winner in multiple shows.

During her second show in NOLA, on Saturday, October 26th, the Anti-Hero hitmaker asked Carpenter if she could sing the lyrics to the viral summer anthem Espresso as the duo performed a mashup of their songs together.

“The first thing I was wondering ... Can I do it?” Swift asked the VMA-winning singer, as per a TikTok video post by a concertgoer during their mashup of Espresso, Swift’s track, Is It Over Now? and Carpenter’s Please Please Please.

Carpenter replied, “You can do it!”

Swift was then heard saying, “Oh my god, I’m about to do it,” before singing, “I’m working late, ‘cause I’m a singer," as the crowd sang along.

The Love Story songstress continued to sing the rest of the second verse of Espresso and then dived into her hit, vault track Is It Over Now? from 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which complimented the previous songs’ lyrics, “Let's fast forward to three hundred takeout coffees later.”

The popstars then blended Please Please Please with the other two songs during the acoustic surprise songs portion of the show.

The surprise guest appearance comes after Carpenter appeared as Swifts’ opening act at her shows in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Australia and Singapore. The Short ‘n Sweet hitmaker also joined Swift on stage in Australia in February.